Park City leaders to review concepts for senior center redevelopment

The new plan for the senior center involves a 10,000-square-foot multi-story facility with 44 units of affordable housing. According to a presentation prepared for the city council, the project would cost $20 million.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said the city council will have to decide how to move forward Thursday.

“That’s going to be a deep reach for the municipality, and it would likely have to be a reprioritization of existing capital projects or plans,” Dias said. “We’re going to have to make a decision here… about whether we continue on with this request for proposals and keep sort of turning the page with the developer that’s made this proposal, or perhaps seek an alternative, and say - ‘is it time to build a senior center first, prioritize that, and then come in later with some infill housing?’”

On Thursday the council will also hold another discussion on the proposed Treasure Hill conservation easement, and consider approving permits for January’s Sundance Film Festival.

The only major change in the festival’s theater footprint is Sundance will no longer be using the Prospector Theater. The press center is also moving from the Sheraton to the Yarrow DoubleTree hotel.

According to the event permit submitted by the Sundance Institute, the two week event is expected to draw an attendance of 100,000 people.

Mike Kennedy, who won the election to represent Utah’s 3rd Congressional district in the U.S. House, is also scheduled to give a presentation to the city council Thursday. According to the Deseret News , Kennedy has said securing federal money for infrastructure projects ahead of the 2034 Olympics is one of his goals.

Thursday’s meeting begins at 3:45 p.m. at City Hall following a closed session. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.