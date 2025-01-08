Park City Council faces tough questions over senior center project

The Park City Council previously reviewed plans for a new 10,000-square-foot facility on Woodside Avenue that would serve as a new senior center and include 44 units of affordable housing. Estimates placed the facility’s cost at $20 million.

On Thursday the city council will continue discussing the project and will have a decision to make: stay the course or pivot?

According to a presentation prepared for Thursday’s meeting, the council could consider issuing a new request for proposals that focus first on building the center and housing second. That could include treating housing as a separate, unrelated project or building it in phases.

The new strategy would aim to fast-track building a new senior center and could involve a different location.

So far, Park City has budgeted $3.5 million for the senior center project. Park City Deputy Manager Sarah Pearce said the council will focus on financing after figuring out how to move forward.

“We’ve been through this process round and round, and we really appreciate the seniors’ patience as we go through this,” Pearce said. “I think the staff is really looking for the council to make some decisions about what they’d like to see, where they’d like to see it, and how much that we really want to spend. And then we can sort out where that funding will come from.”

On Thursday the council will also be asked to consider several variables, including the size of the new building, parking supply, and what kind of housing is preferred, if any.

The senior center discussion is the first item on the council’s regular meeting, which begins at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.