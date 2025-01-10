Park City Film to close for Sundance Film Festival

Park City Film regularly showcases films at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium. During Sundance, however, the auditorium is used to screen festival films. Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang said the changeover is pretty seamless.

“What's nice is they set up a couple days before, probably the 15th or 16th of January, and then we can roll into our film screening starting on the 17th that weekend, and allows them to test their systems,” she said. “We look very fancy for weekends and gives people a little preview of what's to come for the festival.”

Wang said her organization programs films that give locals a warm-up the weekend before the festival.

This year Park City Film will screen “Porcelain War.” The film premiered during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival where it won the Grand Jury Prize.

“It is actually the most decorated documentary of 2024, so an amazing accomplishment,” Wang said. “It's about three artists who defiantly find beauty and inspiration as they defend their country, Ukraine, against Russia's ongoing and brutal invasion.”

The film will be shown Jan. 17 and 19.

The Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 23 to Feb 2.