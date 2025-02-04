© 2025 KPCW

Free ‘Screenagers’ viewing at Eccles Center

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 4, 2025 at 4:45 PM MST
A young teenager at home looking at mobile phone.
A young teenager at home looking at mobile phone.

The Park City Education Foundation is hosting a free film night featuring “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age” at the Eccles Center Thursday.

The documentary is directed by Delaney Ruston who turned the camera on her own family and others to reveal stories of struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction.

The free, one-hour screening will be followed by a panel discussion with school district experts moderated by PCEF president and CEO Ingrid Whitley.

The Thursday screening begins at 5 p.m.
