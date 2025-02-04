Free ‘Screenagers’ viewing at Eccles Center
The Park City Education Foundation is hosting a free film night featuring “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age” at the Eccles Center Thursday.
The documentary is directed by Delaney Ruston who turned the camera on her own family and others to reveal stories of struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction.
The free, one-hour screening will be followed by a panel discussion with school district experts moderated by PCEF president and CEO Ingrid Whitley.
The Thursday screening begins at 5 p.m.