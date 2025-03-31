Men arrested for cocaine possession at Main Street cocktail bar

Private security at Premiere, a cocktail lounge on Main Street, called Park City Police around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after detaining three men for alleged drug possession.

According to probable cause documents, the men were caught on video ingesting a substance – later confirmed to be cocaine – in the bathroom at Premiere.

Officers found other controlled substances on the suspects including MDMA and a THC vape pen.

All three men were booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of drug possession and were later released.

Only one of the men arrested, 53-year-old Sandy resident Aristotle Alexander Theodore, had been charged as of Monday afternoon.

Theodore, who told police he is a flight nurse, is facing three misdemeanor charges for drug possession.

Premiere opened the cocktail lounge on Main Street in 2023 in the space formerly occupied by OP Rockwell.