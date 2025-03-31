© 2025 KPCW

Men arrested for cocaine possession at Main Street cocktail bar

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published March 31, 2025 at 3:22 PM MDT
Outside the Premiere lounge near the top of Park City's Main Street.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Outside the Premiere lounge near the top of Park City's Main Street.

Three men were arrested on Park City’s Main Street after officers say they were found with cocaine and other drugs in a bar bathroom.

Private security at Premiere, a cocktail lounge on Main Street, called Park City Police around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after detaining three men for alleged drug possession.

According to probable cause documents, the men were caught on video ingesting a substance – later confirmed to be cocaine – in the bathroom at Premiere.

Officers found other controlled substances on the suspects including MDMA and a THC vape pen.

All three men were booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of drug possession and were later released.

Only one of the men arrested, 53-year-old Sandy resident Aristotle Alexander Theodore, had been charged as of Monday afternoon.

Theodore, who told police he is a flight nurse, is facing three misdemeanor charges for drug possession.

Premiere opened the cocktail lounge on Main Street in 2023 in the space formerly occupied by OP Rockwell.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta