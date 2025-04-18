© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City: No street parking during Old Town road restriping

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 18, 2025 at 4:50 PM MDT
Park City will be restriping the roads in Old Town starting Tuesday, April 22.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Park City will be restriping the roads in Old Town starting Tuesday, April 22.

Park City crews will restripe streets in Old Town next week.

From Tuesday to Friday, the city is asking residents and visitors not to park along local roads.

Cars should be removed from Bonanza Drive, Iron Horse Drive and Iron Horse Loop Road, Sidewinder Drive, Empire Avenue, Park Avenue, Lower Main Street and Deer Valley Drive.

The city is offering free parking in all surface lots and parking garages through June 1 as crews replace the Main Street water line.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver