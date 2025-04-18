Park City: No street parking during Old Town road restriping

From Tuesday to Friday, the city is asking residents and visitors not to park along local roads.

Cars should be removed from Bonanza Drive, Iron Horse Drive and Iron Horse Loop Road, Sidewinder Drive, Empire Avenue, Park Avenue, Lower Main Street and Deer Valley Drive.

Crews will re-stripe the following streets April 22-25. To avoid overspray from the striping truck, please remove your vehicle from the street.

• Meadows Dr. (Crestline Dr.>Mountain Top Ln.)

• Monitor Dr.

• Snow Creek Dr. & S.R. 224

• Snow Creek Dr. & S.R. 248

The city is offering free parking in all surface lots and parking garages through June 1 as crews replace the Main Street water line.