© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 Sundance film ‘I Want Your Sex’ picked up after festival premiere

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 11, 2026 at 3:50 PM MST
Stars of Gregg Araki's "I Want Your Sex" Cooper Hoffman and Olivia Wilde at a press line ahead of its 2026 Sundance premiere in Park City.
Sundance Film Festival
Stars of Gregg Araki's "I Want Your Sex" Cooper Hoffman and Olivia Wilde at a press line ahead of its 2026 Sundance premiere in Park City.

A seventh project from the 2026 Sundance Film Festival now has a distributor.

Gregg Araki’s film, “I Want Your Sex,” starring Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman was acquired by Magnolia Pictures Feb 10 in a seven-figure deal.

Araki told IndieWire the movie is “a sex positive love letter for Gen Z.” It’s also full of well-known stars, including Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, Roxane Mesquida, Charli XCX, and Daveed Diggs.

The distributor is no stranger to Sundance films. Magnolia previously acquired the films “Rabbit Trap” and “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” in 2025.

IndieWire reports Magnolia is planning a theatrical release later this year.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver