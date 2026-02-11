2026 Sundance film ‘I Want Your Sex’ picked up after festival premiere

Gregg Araki’s film, “I Want Your Sex,” starring Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman was acquired by Magnolia Pictures Feb 10 in a seven-figure deal.

Araki told IndieWire the movie is “a sex positive love letter for Gen Z.” It’s also full of well-known stars, including Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, Roxane Mesquida, Charli XCX, and Daveed Diggs.

The distributor is no stranger to Sundance films. Magnolia previously acquired the films “Rabbit Trap” and “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” in 2025.

IndieWire reports Magnolia is planning a theatrical release later this year.