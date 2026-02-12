© 2026 KPCW

Sundance documentaries, dramas claimed after 2026 festival

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 12, 2026 at 2:52 PM MST
Emma Morano appears in "The Oldest Person in the World" by Sam Green, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Roberto Masiero
/
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Three more Sundance films have acquired distribution deals.

Wednesday, Screen Daily reported MetFilm Sales bought the international rights to Sam Green’s documentary “The Oldest Person in the World.” The film was entered into the premieres category at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and documents the ever-changing record holders of the title, “oldest person alive.”

Two more acquisitions were announced Thursday, including Stephen Curry’s short film, “The Baddest Speechwriter of All.” IndieWire reports Netflix purchased the 29-minute documentary short, which won the Grand Jury Prize for shorts at the festival.

The film, directed by Curry and Ben Proudfoot, follows Dr. Clarence B. Jones, now 93, who was a lawyer and speechwriter for Martin Luther King Jr. It tells his story in more than 3,000 hand-painted watercolor animation sequences.

The North American rights for the world dramatic film, “Filipiñana,” directed by Rafael Mauel were acquired by home video company Kino Lorber ahead of its European premiere in Berlin. Mauel is planning a theatrical release for the film, which is set at a Filipino golf club, later this year.

To date, nine films from the 2026 Sundance Film Festival have been picked up by distributors after their premieres in Park City.
