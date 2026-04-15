Nearly 2,000 Vail Resorts instructors join lawsuit against ski resort conglomerate

The Vail Daily reports the lawsuit says Vail Resorts, which owns Park City Mountain, failed to properly compensate instructors for required job duties.

That includes off-the-clock work including time spent traveling between job sites, putting on and removing equipment and attending training sessions.

The lawsuit also claims instructors were not reimbursed for necessary expenses like ski equipment and work-related cell phone use.

Vail Resorts has denied the allegations, saying it has complied with wage laws and properly paid its employees.

Instructors who were employed at any Vail resort as of Dec. 2, 2017 are eligible to join the lawsuit. The deadline to file a claim was April 15, but a recent judge’s order could extend the timeline.