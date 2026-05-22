Park City Council more than doubles councilor, mayor salaries for FY27

The Park City Council gave itself and the mayor a substantial raise at its Thursday meeting in a 4-1 vote.

Salaries will more than double in fiscal year 2027, with councilor pay rising from nearly $29,000 to more than $58,000. The mayor’s salary will increase from more than $55,000 to almost $117,000. The elected officials also receive health benefits and the mayor has a car allowance.

A handful of locals shared their concerns at a public hearing. 40-year resident Peter Marth said city staff and emergency personnel should get pay increases instead.

“Raising your own salaries seems to be a self-serving act in the current environment of uncertainty, while also obliterating the true value of our community's civic duties style of management at exactly the wrong moment in time,” he said.

Local Michael Kaplan said he understands the positions are demanding. However, he said it’s bad form to double salaries so soon after an election year.

Former Mayor Nann Worel spoke in support of the pay increases. She said she’s discussed the topic with many residents over the past few weeks and many leave the conversation surprised at the work required of a councillor or mayor.

“Their comment always is, ‘Wow, I thought it was just a part-time job,’ or somehow they imply that because it's a public service position that it doesn't deserve to be fairly compensated for the time or the expertise that the position requires,” Worel said.

Worel said the augmented pay will also open the job to more people as a person’s economic situation won’t be as big of a consideration.

“The low pay limits who can serve. Historically the wealthy, retired, or extremely energetic could afford to hold these seats,” Councilmember Molly Miller said. “When our community's decision-makers do not experience the daily financial pressures of workforce working residents, crucial perspective is lost.”

She said she stepped away from a six-figure salary to take on the role.

Councilmember Tana Toly said she is in a unique position because her family has lived in Old Town for generations. She runs a family restaurant on Main Street and said she’s lucky to have a job flexible enough to be on the council, but that’s not the full story.

“I actually lose money being on council. I had to hire a manager at the restaurant to take my place so that I could do this, and I understand that, and I understood that when I signed up for it, but it was a huge decision for me to make,” Toly said.

Outside of cost-of-living adjustments, the council and mayor haven’t had pay increases since fiscal year 2015. When making the recommendation, city staff also looked at other governments, including Summit County.

Summit County councilors got a pay bump in December 2025, raising salaries from $61,000 to $70,000 per year.

Councilmember Bill Ciraco was the only ‘no’ vote.

“I don't think we should be benchmarking against other places,” he said. “We should look at sort of the role here and what we want the role to mean to people. It's not employment; it's not meant to support your lifestyle. This is public service.”

The council approved the raises through an ordinance establishing elected officials' compensation. They will be finalized when the city officially adopts a fiscal year 2027 budget June 11.

