UDOT shares 3 potential revisions to Heber Valley bypass route

That’s the highway that will cut through Wasatch County’s North Fields so drivers can “bypass” downtown Heber.

To finalize the route, UDOT is incorporating feedback on its draft environmental impact statement (EIS).

Project manager Craig Hancock told the Heber City Council Tuesday, May 19, the agency is revisiting three spots along the proposed route in response to the hundreds of comments it received.

“One of those is the pedestrian crossing at the interchange at [state Route] 113 or Midway Lane,” he said. “There are a lot of concerns about, you know, we provide the path, but that is somewhat out of direction.”

That section of the highway is near Deer Creek High School, which opens this fall.

To address the concerns, UDOT is adding a sidewalk through the intersection with pedestrian crossing lights. It’s also adding a bike lane along the shoulder.

UDOT will keep the paved, multi-use trail shown in the draft EIS.

Another spot UDOT is revisiting is the 1300 South area.

“We are evaluating or looking at, potentially, what it would look like to maybe shift that alignment south a little bit,” Hancock said.

That’s in response to comments from city leaders and others who raised concerns about the number of businesses and homes affected in that section of southwestern Heber.

Finally, UDOT may shift the section of highway in the North Fields slightly east, or closer to U.S. 40.

Leaders from across Wasatch County cosigned a letter in March supporting that idea.

Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco applauded the news.

“Best news I could have heard,” she said. “Thank you very much for making my day.”

Hancock said UDOT is targeting the end of the year to complete its final environmental impact statement and publish its record of decision.

