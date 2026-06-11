Latest Park City Clark Ranch development plans have fewer buildings, units

The Alexander Company shared an updated Clark Ranch development proposal with the Park City Planning Commission Wednesday that shrinks the project’s original footprint.

Clark Ranch is 344 acres of land straddling Highway 40 near Quinn’s Junction. The Park City Council preserved 329 acres as open space in December and designated a spot for the 10-acre affordable housing development in February. Another 5 acres serves as a buffer between the development and open space.

Now, the planning commission is working to establish the project’s size and scope.

Alexander Company’s updated proposal reduces density from 201 units to 164 and establishes a 25-foot setback on all sides of the site.

The Alexander Company An aerial view of what the Clark Ranch development could look like.

Architect Jarrett Moe said the buildings are 35 feet or below, with one exception at 38 feet tall.

“We do feel like there's a bit of work and still some variation that we can manipulate there,” he said. “In this scenario, we're presenting flat roof options based on the increased heights that would be required for pitched roof options.”

Commissioner Adam Strachan said he wanted to see more roof variation. He said taller buildings would not affect the view, as the development is at the base of a hill.

“I, for one, wouldn't have a problem with increasing the height slightly, not dramatically, but slightly, in order to accommodate some more articulated roofing.”

Commissioner John Frontero agreed, saying it would make the development fit well with the nearby Park City Heights neighborhood. Commissioner Seth Beal was more hesitant to allow rooflines above 35 feet.

The developer also reduced building size per the commission’s request. The previous proposal included three 400-foot-long buildings with 167 units total, as well as 14 townhome structures with 34 units. The new proposal has more building sizes, including four 20-unit structures, two 14-unit structures, two 11-unit structures and eight townhouse buildings with 34 units total.

The Alexander Company The Alexander Company's updated massing organization and conceptual layout comparing Park City Heights structures with the original and current proposals.

Moe said the plans also feature two underground parking garages and a mix of covered and street parking, with 1.6 stalls per unit.

“We have four of the buildings share two mutual subterranean parking structures, with the other parking provided as a mix of covered parking and street parking,” he said. “Effort was made to eliminate any surface parking as much as possible.”

The commission will discuss environmental and wildlife considerations when the proposal returns. That date is not yet set.

