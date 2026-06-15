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Local News Hour

PC Ski & Snowboard gearing up for annual Fourth of July 5K

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 15, 2026 at 11:06 AM MDT
Adam Cole, Heidi Voekler and Ehlias Louis
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Adam Cole, Heidi Voekler and Ehlias Louis

Park City Ski & Snowboard Executive Director Ehlias Lewis, Development Director Heidi Voelker and Adam Cole of Cole Sports preview the 42nd annual Fourth of July fun run to benefit winter sports programs. The 5K fundraiser annually draws more than 1,000 participants who start and finish the run at Cole Sports on a route that travels through the Thaynes neighborhood. Lewis emphasized the importance of community involvement and fundraising to ensure accessibility for all children to Ski & Snowboard's nine sport programs. Adam Cole and his team organize the events and says his family's company does so because it bring the community together. Registration is $50 for adults and $30 for kids under age 12.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher