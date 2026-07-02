Park City leaders: Ride public transit to July 4 celebrations

Park City’s Fourth of July parade is a popular celebration for those looking to mark Independence Day.

Special events coordinator Chris Phinney said this year’s parade features more than 70 floats and is expected to draw 50,000 visitors.

“It's going to bring a lot of crowds to town, so just give yourself a little extra time,” he said. “ Take the bus if you have to drive in … know there'll be traffic.”

Phinney said there are multiple satellite parking lots in the area, including at Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, Park City High School and the Richardson Flat park-and-ride. Each location has free bus service to the Old Town Transit Center.

Parking in China Bridge will cost visitors $30 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. After that it’s free.

Phinney said Park City’s Main Street, Swede Alley and Park Avenue will have soft closures starting at 6 a.m. on the Fourth to allow parade floats to get in order.

“Everything goes on lockdown at 10 a.m., so that whole area will be shut down with police cars and other safety measures to make sure no one can drive on the street,” he said.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. and is about three hours long. Phinney said roads will reopen around 2 p.m.

But the celebrations will continue. City Park will have food trucks, rugby and live music from 12:30-5 p.m. Phinney said a drone show starts at 10 p.m. and can be seen from almost anywhere in Old Town.

The city is also reminding locals to refrain from lighting fireworks on the national holiday; the pyrotechnics are banned citywide.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.