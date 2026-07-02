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When Wasatch Back residents can see annual July 4 flyover

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 2, 2026 at 3:22 PM MDT
Two U.S. F-35 fighter jets training.
Jon Anders Wiken
/
Adobe Stock
Two U.S. F-35 fighter jets training.

The 419th Fighter Wing and the 151st Wing will celebrate the 250th anniversary of America with its annual Fourth of July flyover Saturday.

The team out of Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah will begin in Riverdale around 8:30 a.m. and end in Park City around 11:30 a.m. during the town’s Fourth of July parade.

The U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 419th Fighter Wing will fly over more than two dozen Utah towns as part of its longstanding Independence Day tradition. For five of those flyovers, the team will be joined by the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Wing.

1 of 2  — Utahs Freedom 250 Flyover First Half.jpg
2 of 2  — Utahs Freedom 250 Flyover Second Half.jpg

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver