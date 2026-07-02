When Wasatch Back residents can see annual July 4 flyover

The team out of Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah will begin in Riverdale around 8:30 a.m. and end in Park City around 11:30 a.m. during the town’s Fourth of July parade.

The U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 419th Fighter Wing will fly over more than two dozen Utah towns as part of its longstanding Independence Day tradition. For five of those flyovers, the team will be joined by the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Wing.