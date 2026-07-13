Park City Council supports 15,000-square-foot senior center to be built by 2029

The Park City Senior Center is outgrowing its existing location on Woodside Avenue, and seniors have been asking for a new location with more space for almost a decade.

The Park City Council settled on the basic concept for the new facility at its 17th meeting on the project July 9.

Planned on the Mawhinney parking lot across from the Park City Library, economic development project manager Matt Lee said the center will be 15,000 square feet.

“It has a total of 52 parking stalls, so a little bit more than the 47 that's existing there, but it allows for a nice amount of green space around the building, and this is with an 8,800-square-foot footprint,” he said.

The new center’s main floor will feature a commercial kitchen, a 100-person dining room with a stage and a lounge and billiards room. There’s also a small patio. The second floor has an exercise room, two multi-purpose classrooms, a 1,500-square-foot deck and offices.

The council was happy with the concept, though Councilmember Ed Parigian wanted staff to provide options for future parking.

“Still don't love 52 spots, but I could be good with it if there's a promise that if it doesn't work out after this thing's built, and we finally got parking issues, I'd love us to have a plan,” he said.

The council set aside $15 million for the center when it passed the fiscal year 2027 budget in June. Park City economic development director Chris Eggleton said Summit County plans to contribute funds as well.

The council will officially approve the design at a meeting this fall. Then the Park City Planning Commission will review the plans.

The city’s goal is to approve a construction contract by spring 2027 and to complete the center by the winter of 2028 or 2029.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

