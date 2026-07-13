Group starts petition to stop Bonanza Park project

A resident group called Place PC has started a petition to prevent the 5-acre Bonanza Park project from moving forward.

As proposed, the site would become a mixed-use development with affordable housing, almost 2 acres of open space and restaurant, cafe and arts facilities.

Member Kelly Pfaf said Place PC is advocating for more open space on the site. Some members want the whole five acres to be a park. They argue that the open space features too many sidewalks and the buildings will block mountain views. Others also want arts opportunities.

“We want it to be activated,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 11 . “We see like a playground, maybe with natural features for kids. We also see a huge arts building for artists to create, sell, share their pieces.”

Tom Seitz said the group supports workforce housing but believes Bonanza Park is not the right place for it. The proposal has 106 units, 88 of which are affordable.

“The congestion that resides in that area, especially not only seasonally but every afternoon and every morning, started to indicate that there may be a better outcome for this piece of property,” he said.

Councilmember Tana Toly said she doesn’t see a need for another park; City Park near Old Town is never very crowded. She said it seems Place PC and other locals want to see more programmed gathering spaces, which is what Bonanza Park will provide.

The open space in the proposal includes a playground, about 8,000 square feet of art space, a small amphitheater and a grassy area to host concerts, pop-art, yoga classes and more.

“I imagine in the winter we would move something like a silly market there and have a winter market,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 11 . “The entire place is supposed to be programmed to also help us diversify our economy.”

Toly said the proposal was also informed by dozens of public hearings and a survey of over 1,500 residents. That process, she said, found Parkites want a mixed-use development on the 5 acres with park space, arts and culture elements and affordable housing.

“If we can't build housing here, if we can't build a space for the community here, in an industrial area where there are actually no directly impacted residents, then I don't know where you'll build housing in this community,” Toly said. “We have tried everywhere, and everywhere has pushback.”

The Park City Planning Commission is reviewing the Bonanza plans to ensure they meet city code. There will be at least two more opportunities for locals to weigh in on the project at meetings Aug. 12 and 26.

The commission will then forward a recommendation to the council.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

