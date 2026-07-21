Park City request-a-rack program encourages locals to bike around town
Park City Municipal wants to make the town more bikeable. The city is adding bike racks to local businesses and replacing existing stands with safer versions.
Park City has been working to reduce cars on local roads for almost three decades. To help locals go from four wheels to two, the city is installing new bike racks around town.
Transportation planner Anna Maki said Park City is partnering with Summit County to provide free bike racks to local businesses.
“When you have bike parking accessible at multiple businesses, really wherever your destination takes you, it makes it a lot easier,” she said.
The partnership began in 2021. The city and county will install up to five bike stands per business through the request-a-rack initiative. Locals can sign up online in about five minutes and can receive a stand in two to three weeks.
Maki said the racks are the more secure inverted “U” shape rather than a comb shape.
“It provides two points of contact for locking your bike. Makes it easier to lock your front wheel as well as the frame,” she said.
Park City is replacing older bike racks with the new standard, too. Maki said locals may have already noticed the change at city tennis and pickleball courts.
Artistic additions are coming soon to city-owned racks, inspired by each neighborhood's local flair.
Artists Anna Leigh Moore, Emily Miquelon and Scout Maziarz will add their designs to about 40 racks. The pieces feature native plants and wildlife as well as bikers, skiers and miners.