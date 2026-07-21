Park City request-a-rack program encourages locals to bike around town

Park City has been working to reduce cars on local roads for almost three decades. To help locals go from four wheels to two, the city is installing new bike racks around town.

Transportation planner Anna Maki said Park City is partnering with Summit County to provide free bike racks to local businesses.

“When you have bike parking accessible at multiple businesses, really wherever your destination takes you, it makes it a lot easier,” she said.

The partnership began in 2021. The city and county will install up to five bike stands per business through the request-a-rack initiative. Locals can sign up online in about five minutes and can receive a stand in two to three weeks.

Maki said the racks are the more secure inverted “U” shape rather than a comb shape.

“It provides two points of contact for locking your bike. Makes it easier to lock your front wheel as well as the frame,” she said.

Park City is replacing older bike racks with the new standard, too. Maki said locals may have already noticed the change at city tennis and pickleball courts.

1 of 3 — Park City bike rack art 1.png Emily Miquelon designs for Park City bike racks. Emily Miquelon / Park City Municipal 2 of 3 — Park City bike rack art 2.png Scout Maziarz's design for Park City bike racks. Scout Maziarz / Park City Municipal 3 of 3 — Park City bike rack art 3.png Anna Leigh Moore's design for Park City bike racks. Anna Leigh Moore / Park City Municipal

Artistic additions are coming soon to city-owned racks, inspired by each neighborhood's local flair.