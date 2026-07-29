Park City Sailing hosts first community event: Jordanelbow Regatta

Park City Sailing is inviting the Wasatch Back to its first community long-distance race.

Executive Director Scott VerMerris said he’s calling it the regatta for everyone because all types of boats and spectators are welcome.

“This event is exciting because we're wanting to engage the community and our members and sailors and non-sailors, to come have a great party on shore, and then there's also going to be a super fun sailboat race,” he said.

VerMerris said the key word is “fun.” While the racing is competitive, the event is meant to bring the community together to celebrate local sailing.

The regatta will begin around noon Aug. 1, depending on the wind. VerMerris said it will be a staggered start, depending on each team’s sailboat class.

Then, the racers will sail the length of the 3,000-acre Jordanelle Reservoir, which is elbow-shaped. That’s why VerMerris dubbed the event the “Jordanelbow Regatta.”

“If you look at a nautical chart or like a topographic map of the Jordanelle, it's shaped like an arm, and so we're gonna race around the whole arm,” he said.

Racers can earn prizes in each boat class. The overall winner will also get an award.

There’s a $40 registration fee for sailors . Spectating is free.

Observers can watch on the beach in front of the Lakeview Center where the race begins and ends. They can also follow and watch the sailors from their own vessels.

VerMerris said the race will take about two hours, then the free after-party on shore begins. The event will have food, games and live music.

Spectators and racers are encouraged to dress up. The best-dressed attendees will receive a spirit award.

