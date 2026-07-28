Timpanogos Valley Theater stages youth production of ‘Newsies Jr.’ with 65 local performers

Set in 1899, and based on true events, the story follows charismatic newsboy Jack Kelly as he rallies fellow newies to strike after newspaper publishers raise prices at the workers’ expense.

Timpanogos Valley Theater Marketing Manager Bettina Geise says 65 local young performers make up the case, led by director Roy Buttermore, a college student.

“The story's the same. It's slightly shorter, so like some of the songs will be shorter,” Geise said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Monday. “Some of the songs, some of the things might be taken out just a touch. This one, the story is all there that you need to know. The great dance scenes with cartwheels and backflips and all that is there.”

Timpanogos Valley Theater "Newsies Jr." will be performed this weekend in Heber City.

Geise says the show’s message remains as relevant today as it was more than a century ago.

“People working together to make a change,” she said “Kids, in particular, to this story. I'm a schoolteacher, so we talk about that a lot. Kids can still go to their town boards and either get a park designed or get a skateboard park put in, or something. You know, kids can still make a difference. Groups of people can go to make a difference.”

“Newsies, Jr.” will be performed at the Timpanogos Valley Theater in Heber City Friday [July 31] at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday [Aug. 1] at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Here's a link for tickets or more information:.