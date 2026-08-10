Artists, visitors praise 57th Annual Park City Kimball Arts Festival

Thousands of locals and visitors flocked to Park City’s Main Street for the 57th Annual Kimball Arts Festival to browse art from nearly 200 vendors and hear live music.

On Friday’s local’s night, the festival opened to Park City-area residents for free. Organizers said they distributed around 6,300 passes in addition to the sold tickets, but are still tallying final numbers.

Glen Kutler A painter works outside a gallery on Park City's Main Street during the 2026 Kimball Arts Festival.

Artists from across the country brought sculptures, paintings, photography and more to the show this year, with some repeat makers. In all, 13 different mediums were on display.

Park City resident Andrew Hanley’s favorite artist is Jeffery Zachmann, creator of Kinetic Sculptures. The 14-year-old said he looks for the marble machine booth every year.

“I think that got me into my own interest in marble machines,” he said. “I 3D printed a bunch of them.”

The festival is special for local artists with 12 Parkites selling this year. That included jewelry maker Paxton Juhlin, who attended Park City High School and grew up going to the festival.

“Being able to show my work really just means the world,” he said. “I make jewelry, so I make wearable things that are kind of intimate for people. And I love watching people get to try stuff on, and see what makes them feel beautiful.”

This was Juhlin’s second season at the festival. He was one of 16 artists to earn a “Best-In-Show” award at the 2026 edition.

Juhlin was also one of two local artists to earn the honor. Heber-based photographer Johnny Adolphson also earned an award in his first festival appearance.

Glen Kutler Crowds on Park City's Main Street during the 2026 Kimball Arts Festival.

Other artists traveled from across the country to show their work. This year was Chicago-based artist Gina Pannorfi’s first time selling at the festival. She said it is one of the best art shows she’s been to.

“The caliber of work is amongst the highest in the country and the best shows in the country. There's a lot of large-scale work here, and there's people who I don't see in other places probably because of that fact.”

The sentiment was reflected in visitors, some of whom come to Park City just for the annual festival.

Rita Silverman, 84, lives in Boca Raton, Florida. She comes out every year to visit her daughter and for the festival.

“This is one that I travel to," she said. "Of course, they always have these kind of shows in the Boca area, but they're different. The craftsmen are different.”

The annual three-day Kimball Arts Festival wrapped Aug. 9.