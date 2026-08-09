Accidental evacuation alerts issued in Summit County; only evacuations remain near West Henefer Road
KPCW is working with officials to monitor the Rocky Canyon Fire burning in Summit and Morgan counties. Updates, evacuation notices and shelter locations will be included below as they become available.
The fire is currently reported to be 2,800 acres in size and 0% contained.
The Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said a community meeting will be held Sunday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. for Henefer residents and those impacted by the Rocky Canyon Fire.
The meeting will be held in the LDS meetinghouse at 709 N. Main St.
Officials said to note that the meeting will not include a formal Q&A session. However, officials will be available for individual breakout discussions following the meeting.
Watch the meeting virtually here.
EVACUATIONS
Evacuation statuses issued by officials are listed below.
Contact 911 if assistance is needed to evacuate. Do not delay in order to gather additional belongings.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available at https://www.summitcounty.info/emergency and Utah Fire Info.
Summit County
Summit County residents received an alert via the emergency system instructing all residents to evacuate Sunday evening. Officials with Summit County confirmed this was a misfire by the system.
"Both sides of West Henefer Road are in "Go" status. The rest of the town of Henefer is in "Ready" status. And beyond that, everyone else can disregard. There's no current threat from the Rocky Canyon fire or any other fires," Summit County Spokesperson Derek Siddoway said Sunday evening.
Summit County also posted on Facebook and said, "We are aware of a "GO" evacuation alert that went out across Summit County. At this time, only residents between the Summit County Line at Hog Back Summit and West Henefer Road are under evacuation. The rest of the town of Henefer is in READY status."
All other areas can disregard. Go to summitcounty.info/emergency for all current updates."
Hog Back Summit County to West Henefer Road
Homes between Hog Back Summit County and West Henefer Road were moved into a "GO" status as of 3:16 p.m. Sunday.
All residents in the area above should evacuate immediately.
More information will be provided at the community meeting Sunday at 7 p.m. in the LDS meetinghouse at 709 N Main St.
A temporary shelter has been opened at the Henefer LDS Chapel at 709 N. Main St. in Henefer.
Residents from White's Crossing to East Canyon Dam are in "GO" status for evacuation. Residents in this area should leave their homes immediately.
A shelter is available at Morgan High School's Trojan Century Center located at 699 E. Young St. in Morgan, Utah.
Bring pet carriers if you have them; larger farm animals can be accommodated at the County Fairgrounds.
Hog Back Summit
Hog Back Summit remains in a 'Ready' status for possible evacuation from the Rocky Canyon Fire.
Visit summitcounty.info/emergency for the latest updates.
CLOSURES AND ROAD IMPACTS
- SR-66 is closed
- SR-65 from Henefer is closed
- The north end of East Canyon State Park, including Dixie Creek Campground and day-use areas, is under an evacuation order
POWER OUTAGES
Rocky Mountain Power reported an outage in White's Crossing due to fire impacts. As of 10:48 a.m. Sunday, 31 customers were without power.
Power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
FIRE UPDATES
3:45 P.M. SUNDAY
Utah Fire Info reported that the Rocky Canyon Fire expanded on the northeast side and is moving toward Henefer, Utah. The fire has also spotted across SR-65 heading NE toward area between Hennefer and Echo Lake, I-84 corridor.
Residents in affected areas should follow all evacuation orders and remain alert for additional updates. Avoid the area whenever possible to allow emergency crews to safely conduct fire suppression operations.1 of 3 — 345.jpegPhotos of the Rocky Canyon Fire taken on Aug. 9, 2026.Utah Fire Info2 of 3 — 768205325_1598778675142330_478658147912009741_n.jpgPhotos of the Rocky Canyon Fire taken on Aug. 9, 2026.Utah Fire Info3 of 3 — 340.jpegPhotos of the Rocky Canyon Fire taken on Aug. 9, 2026.Utah Fire Info
8:30 A.M SUNDAY
Utah Fire Info reported the Rocky Canyon Fire to be an estimated 2,800 acres. Officials said crews are working to establish a perimeter.
Residents should stay clear of the area at this time. Officials also ask that civilians refrain from flying drones over the active fire area.