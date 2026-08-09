Accidental evacuation alerts issued in Summit County; only evacuations remain near West Henefer Road

KPCW is working with officials to monitor the Rocky Canyon Fire burning in Summit and Morgan counties. Updates, evacuation notices and shelter locations will be included below as they become available.

The fire is currently reported to be 2,800 acres in size and 0% contained.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said a community meeting will be held Sunday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. for Henefer residents and those impacted by the Rocky Canyon Fire.

The meeting will be held in the LDS meetinghouse at 709 N. Main St.

Officials said to note that the meeting will not include a formal Q&A session. However, officials will be available for individual breakout discussions following the meeting.

Watch the meeting virtually here.

EVACUATIONS

Evacuation statuses issued by officials are listed below.

Contact 911 if assistance is needed to evacuate. Do not delay in order to gather additional belongings.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available at https://www.summitcounty.info/emergency and Utah Fire Info.

Summit County

Summit County residents received an alert via the emergency system instructing all residents to evacuate Sunday evening. Officials with Summit County confirmed this was a misfire by the system.

"Both sides of West Henefer Road are in "Go" status. The rest of the town of Henefer is in "Ready" status. And beyond that, everyone else can disregard. There's no current threat from the Rocky Canyon fire or any other fires," Summit County Spokesperson Derek Siddoway said Sunday evening.

Summit County also posted on Facebook and said, "We are aware of a "GO" evacuation alert that went out across Summit County. At this time, only residents between the Summit County Line at Hog Back Summit and West Henefer Road are under evacuation. The rest of the town of Henefer is in READY status."

All other areas can disregard. Go to summitcounty.info/emergency for all current updates."

KPCW Officials in the Wasatch Back confirmed the countywide evacuation notices on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, were mis-sent.

Hog Back Summit County to West Henefer Road

Homes between Hog Back Summit County and West Henefer Road were moved into a "GO" status as of 3:16 p.m. Sunday.

All residents in the area above should evacuate immediately.

More information will be provided at the community meeting Sunday at 7 p.m. in the LDS meetinghouse at 709 N Main St.

A temporary shelter has been opened at the Henefer LDS Chapel at 709 N. Main St. in Henefer.

White's Crossing to East Canyon Dam

Residents from White's Crossing to East Canyon Dam are in "GO" status for evacuation. Residents in this area should leave their homes immediately.

A shelter is available at Morgan High School's Trojan Century Center located at 699 E. Young St. in Morgan, Utah.

Bring pet carriers if you have them; larger farm animals can be accommodated at the County Fairgrounds.

Hog Back Summit

Hog Back Summit remains in a 'Ready' status for possible evacuation from the Rocky Canyon Fire.

Visit summitcounty.info/emergency for the latest updates.

1 of 4 — IMG_0257.jpg Photo of the Rocky Canyon Fire taken from Henefer, Utah, Aug. 9, 2026. Ashton Edwards / KPCW 2 of 4 — IMG_0253.JPG Photo of the Rocky Canyon Fire taken from Henefer, Utah, Aug. 9, 2026. Ashton Edwards / KPCW 3 of 4 — IMG_0241 (1).JPG Photos of the Rocky Canyon Fire taken in Henefer, Utah, on Aug. 9, 2026. Ashton Edwards / KPCW 4 of 4 — IMG_0249 (1).JPG Photos of the Rocky Canyon Fire taken in Henefer, Utah, on Aug. 9, 2026. Ashton Edwards / KPCW

CLOSURES AND ROAD IMPACTS

SR-66 is closed

SR-65 from Henefer is closed

The north end of East Canyon State Park, including Dixie Creek Campground and day-use areas, is under an evacuation order

POWER OUTAGES

Rocky Mountain Power reported an outage in White's Crossing due to fire impacts. As of 10:48 a.m. Sunday, 31 customers were without power.

Power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

FIRE UPDATES