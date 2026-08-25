Park City Planning Commission to review revised Bonanza Park building heights

Locals will get another chance to weigh in on the 5-acre Bonanza Park proposal Wednesday.

The Park City Planning Commission has been considering the plans since late June and has expressed concerns about building heights. Six of the seven structures planned were above the zoned 35-foot maximum and the 40-foot exception for gables.

Now, the developer has reduced heights for five of the three-story buildings.

To be closer to the zoned maximum, the new proposal shrinks residential floor heights from nine to eight feet, and the commercial floors from 12 to 10 feet. Instead of having 12-by-12-foot gables, the pitches were reduced to 4-by-12.

The changes limit the height from the finished floor to the parapet to about 35 feet. However, parts of the 120-foot-long buildings would still exceed 35 feet due to the site's slope.

One building bordering Munchkin Road is proposed to remain four stories, but will have similar design adjustments to reduce its overall height.

The commission will also review a comparison of parking demand for similar projects and traffic impacts.

Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting is in City Hall. Locals can attend in person or virtually.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

