Winter Sports School seniors jump into training pool for the last time

The Winter Sports School Class of 2026 jumped into the Utah Olympic Park's training pool Monday morning, decked out in their navy caps and gowns.

Tyler Cruickshank said he and many of his classmates train at the 750,000-gallon Olympic Freestyle Pool in the summer to practice aerial tricks. The jump was a last hurrah before the pool is drained for renovations later this week.

“This is kind of where we've built a lot of our lives, and where we've built a lot of ourselves,” Cruickshank said. “So jumping off here one final time before the pool closes kind of just represents the end of our time here.”

Cruickshank’s mom, Kathryn McClemens, helped organize the senior splash. She said the UOP pool has become a second home to many students and parents.

McClemens said the event also pays tribute to the school’s roots. Founded in 1994, Winter Sports School spent many years in a portable building at the base of the UOP. To date, it’s been the jumping-off point for 29 Olympic and 26 overall World Cup champions.

The nontraditional public charter school later outgrew the space. It opened a permanent campus off state Route 224 in 2014.

Many of the students reflected on their high school years during the event. Caroline Pfaff said the school’s April to November schedule helped her set and focus on goals. She’s planning to continue skiing at college.

“It gave me the opportunity to pour all of my attention into academics during the summer and then all of my attention into sports during the winter,” she said. “It just added to me becoming more of a balanced person.”

Ryan Walden said he was more of a casual skier and only attended the school because his siblings did. But his love for freeride skiing — which is done on natural, ungroomed terrain — grew while there. He also plans to continue competing after graduation, and hopes to become an Olympian.

“Being surrounded by so many dedicated people who loved their sport made me become obsessed with it, also,” Walden said. “That culture really bled all throughout my life and I plan on taking it past the school now.”

McClemens said parents are planning more celebrations for the Class of 2026. The 26 tight-knit seniors graduate Nov. 20.

