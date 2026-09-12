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Park City School District employee arrested on suspicion of child sexual exploitation

KPCW | By Ulla-Britt Libre,
Ashton Edwards
Published September 12, 2026 at 9:30 PM MDT
Park City School District.
Kristine Weller
Park City School District.

A Park City School District employee was arrested Thursday on suspicion of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a probable cause statement filed in Utah County, the employee works as an IT systems administrator for the district.

Investigators allege he exchanged child sexual abuse material with a person in the United Kingdom through an encrypted messaging app.

The investigation began after U.K. authorities arrested a man on child exploitation allegations in 2025 and reviewed messages on his phone.

Investigators later identified the Utah man and referred the case to U.S. authorities, according to the affidavit.

The court documents also contain allegations the Utah man discussed sexually abusing minors.

A Utah County judge ordered the man to be held without bail Friday.

As of Saturday, prosecutors had not yet filed charges.

In a statement, the Park City School District said the individual worked with district staff and their role did not include direct interaction with students.

The district said the information it can provide is limited because of the ongoing investigation.

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Park City
Ulla-Britt Libre
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ulla-Britt Libre
Ashton Edwards
KPCW News Director
See stories by Ashton Edwards