Miners lose Dozier debut, area teams winless in week 5

The Park City Miners lost their first game at the newly renovated Dozier Field on Friday night, falling 14-7 to the Salem Hills Skyhawks.

The Miners controlled much of the first half behind a dominant defensive performance and Josh Hofer’s 1-yard touchdown run. However, momentum shifted seconds before halftime when a Skyhawks player recovered a teammate’s fumble and ran it 75 yards to tie the game.

The Skyhawks added another touchdown late in the third quarter while the Miners offense sputtered most of the second half. Park City threatened late in the fourth quarter, but an interception deep in Salem Hills territory ended the comeback attempt.

The Miners (1-4, 1-1 Region 8) travel to Provo Friday. KPCW’s live coverage begins at 7 p.m.

The Wasatch Wasps are also 1-4 on the season after losing 41-21 to Region 8 opponent Timpanogos. Aksel Wheeler scored two first half touchdowns to keep the game within reach, but the Timberwolves pulled away in the second half for the victory.

Wasatch returns home to face Uintah in a Region 8 contest on Friday night.

Deer Creek remains winless in its inaugural season after a 36-14 loss to the Uintah Utes in their Region 8 game. After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter, the Riverhawks could not break through again until the fourth while the Utes consistently found the end zone.

Deer Creek (0-5) will host the Mountain View Bruins in a Region 8 matchup on Friday night.

The South Summit Wildcats suffered a blowout loss to the San Juan Broncos, 58-28. Brody Larson’s 76-yard touchdown run gave the Wildcats a 14-7 lead before the defending state champion Broncos put the game out of reach with 24 unanswered points.

The Wildcats (3-2) hit the road again Friday to face the Layton Christian Eagles.

The North Summit Braves lead after three quarters but could not hold on as they fell to the Kanab Cowboys, 29-24. Kanab got 12 points in the fourth quarter as they shut out the Braves to secure the come-from-behind win.

Next up for North Summit (3-2) is the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs in their Region 1A-North opener on Friday in Coalville.

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