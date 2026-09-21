Park City visitors will pay about 60% more to use community spaces

Park City’s new $20 million, 15,000-square-foot community center in City Park will open by the end of the year. Called “The Mine,” the building joins the nearby Park City Library and Miner’s Hospital as a venue for various community activities.

With another facility added to the mix, city staff proposed standardizing fee rates during a Sept. 17 meeting. The council was supportive.

City recreation division manager Jessica Moran said her team is proposing different prices for different customer categories.

“That would include resident and charitable organizations as the first, and then visitor and commercial use rates that would really reflect more of the market value and each venue's characteristics,” she said.

Kristine Weller / KPCW Park City's new community center The Mine under construction in City Park on Sept. 21, 2026.

There are also different costs for hourly versus daily use.

The Mine’s community event space for residents or charitable organizations will rent for $125 per hour or $750 per day. That’s compared to the hourly fee of $200 and full-day fee of $1,300 for visitors and commercial uses.

Costs to use other spaces in The Mine, Miner’s Hospital and the Park City Library follow a similar pattern. On average, visitors and commercial users will pay around 60% more to use the facilities.

“The fees that we came up with were really based on some research that we did, looking at similar facilities across the state primarily as well as our own facilities and fields that we currently rent,” Moran said.

Residents can request reservations up to six months in advance, a month earlier than visitors.

Kristine Weller / KPCW The Park City Library on Sept. 21, 2026.

Moran said each facility will have specific, complementary roles so staff can evaluate reservation requests consistently.

The Mine would serve as the primary flexible-use rental venue, while Miner’s Hospital would be managed as a limited-use historic space. The Park City Library would focus on meetings, education, civic engagement and nonprofit use. The library will still waive fees for public events.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

