Park City’s 9/11 Day of Service sees 1,200 volunteers across 44 projects

Volunteers pulled weeds at Summit Community Gardens, removed barbed wire at the 910 Ranch and helped with dozens of other projects across the community.

The day began with a flag ceremony remembering the Sept. 11 attacks and honoring local and national first responders then and now.

Serve Park City founder and co-director Karen Marriott said the day is meant to turn remembrance into service.

“How do we not forget that day? And how do we turn that into something productive, where we come together as communities like we did around 9/11,” Marriott said.

Marriott estimated 1,200 people volunteered, with participants spanning across generations.

Ulla-Britt Libre / KPCW Ali Widdison gets her hands dirty volunteering for Summit Community Gardens & EATS.

Parkite Ali Widdison served with her family at Summit Community Gardens & EATS.

“It makes you feel good, and watching your kid also help out makes you feel really good, and I’ve got my mom here, so we have three generations today working in the garden, and it just is very special,” Widdison said.

At the 910 Ranch, volunteers helped Summit County crews remove barbed wire that can impede elk and other wildlife.

Summit County restoration and resource manager Billy Kurek said the extra hands make a difference for his three-person team.

“So, seven people showing up for barbed wire is seven people who are dedicated to a specific project and that are able to kind of help us just get important work done.”

Kurek said the service day reminded him of his country’s past.

“When we're out here on a property like this, that connection to 9/11 and just being an American and being proud of where we come from, like this is part of the land that makes American West what it is,” Kurek said.

Ulla-Britt Libre / KPCW Volunteers remove barbed wire at the 910 Ranch.

Marriott said Serve Park City coordinates volunteer opportunities throughout the year as well.

For more information, visit serveparkcity.org.