Park City Chamber awards $150,000 for local sustainability projects

This year’s projects include Recycle Utah’s reusable pop-up compost and recycling bins, the Mountain Kind Community Housing Trust’s Summit Bike Share program and monthly nature programs at the Rock Cliff Nature Center through the Wasatch Mountain Institute.

The grants are a part of the chamber’s Sustainable Tourism Plan, a 10-year initiative launched in 2022.

Sustainable Tourism Director Morgan Mingle said the grants allow local organizations to carry out projects the chamber could not do on its own.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Chamber of Commerce Sustainable Tourism Director Morgan Mingle Listen • 10:43

“It allowed us to really think about how we can put money in the hands of the organizations best positioned to do some of this work,” Mingle said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 2. “It’s a strategic plan that was created for our entire community, and the chamber can’t really do it all. We shouldn’t do it all.”

Mingle said the chamber received 38 applications this year. A committee of Summit County residents and workers selected the final 17 recipients.

She said the grant program is meant to strengthen Park City for residents and visitors.

“It's great to create an experience that visitors will appreciate when they're here,” Mingle said. “I think ultimately this philosophy of a great place to live is a great place to visit is very, very true.”

Applications for 2027 grant cycle open April 1 and close May 1. Applicants may request an award of up to $20,000.

The Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is a financial supporter of KPCW.

