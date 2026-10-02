A Utah newspaper is ending its print publication — exactly 111 years after it started

Exactly 111 years after it started, the San Juan Record — the weekly newspaper for San Juan County in southeastern Utah — has published its last print edition.

The weekly edition that went out to subscribers on Wednesday is the paper’s last. The first issue of the Record was published on Sept. 30, 1915.

Bill Boyle, who identifies himself as “publisher and editor and janitor” at the paper for the last 33 years, said Wednesday that the paper has faced higher costs for its print edition — printing it in Santa Fe, New Mexico, plus transportation, postage and delivery — and needed to make a change.

The Record will continue to operate its news website, sjrnews.com, and will continue to read the news on its radio station, Redrock 92.7, weekday mornings at 9 a.m., Boyle said.

Boyle estimated the Record’s weekly print edition had some 4,500 readers, while the website draws hundreds of thousands from southeastern Utah, the neighboring Four Corners area and beyond.

Read the full article by Sean P. Means at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.