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New Park City Mountain mural promotes youth mental, emotional wellness

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 5, 2026 at 5:10 PM MDT
The Live Like Sam mural at Park City Mountain was created as part of the Summit County Mural Project. The project was completed in October 2026.
Live Like Sam / Summit County Mural Project
The Live Like Sam mural at Park City Mountain was created as part of the Summit County Mural Project. The project was completed in October 2026.

A new mural at Park City Mountain honors the legacy of the Live Like Sam Foundation.

Local artist and KPCW DJ Anna Nzhonie designed the mural. Volunteers installed it on the exterior of Legacy Lodge during the 2026 Park City Day of Service.

The 10-foot by 11-foot mural depicts Park City skier Sam Jackenthal against a backdrop of Park City’s mountains. It also features handprints from volunteers and messages of encouragement.

Live Like Sam was founded after 16-year-old Jackenthal died in a ski accident in 2015.

His father and sister have worked through the foundation to support youth mental and emotional wellness in Summit and Wasatch counties.

The mural is the eighth installation in the Summit County Mural Project, the Leadership Park City’s class project to create murals highlighting local nonprofits, community causes and issues.

Other murals have been installed at Summit 419 Church on Coalville’s Main Street, at Junction Commons and the Summit County Clubhouse.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver