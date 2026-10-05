New workforce housing could be approved for Midway’s Main Street

The Midway City Council could approve a proposed workforce housing project at its meeting Tuesday.

The project, proposed by Cooper Jenkins, would establish six workforce housing units in the basement of a commercial building at 41 West Main Street.

Five of the units would be studio apartments and one would be a one-bedroom apartment, all with monthly rents ranging from $1,300 to $1,400, utilities included. The Midway Planning Commission has given the development a positive recommendation.

It is one of two projects that could bring deed-restricted affordable housing developments to Midway.

Earlier this year the council discussed replacing a commercial building near 100 East with mixed-use development.

Also at its meeting Tuesday, the council will consider three nightly rental permits.

The properties are part of Midway’s Transient Rental Overlay District, the area the city has approved for nightly rental properties.

The planning commission recommended them for approval but with some conditions.

Residents can comment on the nightly rental permits during Tuesday’s meeting which begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at the Midway Community Center.