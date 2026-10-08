Park City starts FY27 strong with $3M in sales tax revenue

The city started fiscal year 2027 — running July 1 to June 30 — strong after the 2025-2026 season’s abnormally warm winter.

Park City collected more than $3 million in sales tax revenue in July, up almost 15% compared to 2025. That’s excluding transient room taxes (TRT) from hotel stays and short-term rentals.

Deputy City Manager Jodi Emery said this was a welcome change.

“We really did suffer because of that early closure to our ski areas,” she said. “We're all very hopeful that this July is a great sign of what's to come, and hoping that we can see some snow this winter.”

Total sales tax revenue from December through March — including TRT — was down almost 10% compared to 2025, or about $2.8 million. March alone was $1.56 million lower.

According to a staff report , the stronger July numbers narrowed the city’s budget gap after lower winter revenue. Increased spring and summer sales tax earnings also helped offset the winter decline.

Still, Emery said the city is planning ahead to guard against another lackluster winter.

“We're aware of the realities that we are dependent on snow. The whole town is, and so yes, obviously we are concerned about that,” she said. “We will be doing some modeling to prepare in case we do have another rough winter.”

Park City earned almost $48 million in sales taxes from July 2025 to June 2026, down about 4% from fiscal year 2025 . Still, the town finished within 0.1% of the adjusted budget.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

