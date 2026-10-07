Grand jury indicts Wasatch County sheriff, former Summit County sheriff

A grand jury handed up the indictments, which a Utah judge partially unsealed Wednesday morning.

Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is charged with a second-degree felony count of obstruction of justice, as well as making a written false statement, a class B misdemeanor.

Former Summit County Sheriff Dave Edmunds faces a third-degree felony obstruction charge. Edmunds was the Summit County sheriff from 2003 to 2014.

Connor Thomas / KPCW Former Summit County Sheriff Dave Edmunds enters 3rd District Court outside Park City, Utah, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.

Both men pleaded not guilty in Summit County’s 3rd District Court.

It was the same courtroom where Kouri Richins was sentenced in May to life in prison without parole for the murder of her husband, Eric Richins.

The cases against Rigby and Edmunds arose when the Richins murder case intersected with the 2026 Wasatch County sheriff’s race.

Summit County prosecutors have said they received an anonymous letter with allegations about a lead detective on the murder case, Eric Mainord, weeks before trial.

Mainord had filed to run against Rigby in the Republican primary for Wasatch County sheriff.

Prosecutors say Rigby sought to discredit Mainord, who later dropped out of the race.

Prosecutors have said in court filings and search warrants that Rigby had the help of other top law enforcement officials in the Wasatch Back, including Edmunds.

Attorneys for Rigby and Edmunds declined to comment after Wednesday's hearing. Prosecutors also declined to comment.

This is a developing story.