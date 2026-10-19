Park City’s community center on track to open in December

Recreation Director Ken Fisher says Park City’s community center under construction in City Park is progressing quickly. The Mine will open sometime in December.

“The project — by their contract — needs to be completed by Dec. 16,” Fisher said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 19. “So I would look for an opening right around then.”

Right now, construction crews are planting landscaping and laying sod. Fisher said the mechanical systems are working and maintenance staff will be trained this week. Flooring will also be installed.

The outdoor playground and basketball courts are already finished. Fisher said the playground is the city’s first to have soft surfacing, which increases safety for kids.

Fisher said The Mine will host a variety of programs, freeing up space at the Park City Municipal Athletic and Recreation Center, or MARC.

“We talked about moving archery classes; we have a very popular line dancing, a kids youth karate program,” he said. “So by moving some of those programs from the MARC over to The Mine, it will free up space for us at the MARC to add some additional programming there.”

The Mine will also house summer day camp, holiday camp and community craft programs. Fisher said the city wanted to add the facility because demand for summer camps kept increasing.

The new facility also has a community room, catering kitchen and patio that can be used for events.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.