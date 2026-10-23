Park City to host open house on Little Kate Road upgrades

After pausing plans for Little Kate Road in April , the Park City Council decided to add minimal upgrades in August.

Now designs are ready for review, and Park City is hosting an open house so locals can provide feedback.

The concept puts cyclists in a buffered, painted lane and widens the existing sidewalk from five to six feet. The city also proposes adding traffic calming measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists and drivers safe. They include curb extensions to slow vehicles on the 20-mph road.

The city originally planned to build an almost 1-mile mixed-use path on Little Kate, running from Holiday Ranch Loop to Lucky John Drive. But the council switched gears after Park Meadows residents shared concerns about pedestrians and bicycles sharing the space.

While some residents didn’t want any changes on the two-lane road, most supported small upgrades.

The open house is Oct. 29 at the Park City MARC from 5-6:30 p.m.

The city hopes to start construction in March 2027.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.