Annual Adopt-A-Native-Elder rug show returns to Park City

The rug program’s business director, C.J. Robb, said the organization has served the community for 40 years.

“Our main focus is providing humanitarian aid to elders,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 2. “This year we delivered more than 1.1 million pounds of food, medical supplies, everyday necessities and firewood assistance to the elders in the program.”

The three-day rug show at Deer Valley gives the elders a marketplace to sell their own products. Robb said the families set their prices and get 100% of the proceeds.

FULL INTERVIEW: C.J. Robb Listen • 13:47

The show opens Friday, Nov. 6, at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Lodge. Opening night tickets are $40 when the special themed rugs go on sale at 6 p.m.

“This year's theme is winter solstice and they're beautiful rugs,” he said. “The idea came last winter when we were hoping to have a much better snow year than we did last year. So they're gorgeous rugs. Hopefully they're going to bless the mountains with snow this winter.”

Admission is free Saturday and Sunday. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be weaving, educational and dancing demonstrations and children’s powwow.