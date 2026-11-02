Jack o’ Lantern composting available across Park City in November

The drop-off program is part of the Park City Community Foundation’s Zero Food Waste initiative to divert all food waste from the landfill by 2030.

Jack o’ Lanterns can be dropped off at local schools, libraries, the Park City Visitor Information Center and recycling center.

The Park City MARC is hosting its annual pumpkin smash Nov. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. The smashed pumpkins will be composted.

The effort is a collaboration between the community foundation, Park City School District, Summit County, Park City Chamber and Momentum Recycling.

Since 2023, residents have diverted nearly 90,000 pounds of pumpkins from the landfill. That includes over 20,000 pounds collected across Park City’s schools last fall.