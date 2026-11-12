Park City sets sights on 2030 community sustainability goal

In 2016, Park City established one of North America’s most ambitious climate goals: get all municipal operations running on 100% renewable energy and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2022.

The former mining town missed the 2022 deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues with solar panel tariffs, but reached the goal in 2025. Now the city is working to have the whole community meet the same standards by 2030 .

City Environmental and Sustainability Manager Luke Cartin told the Park City Council Nov. 5 that meeting the deadline will be difficult, but that’s the point.

“You want to set that momentum,” he said. “We wouldn't have been able to even come close to the 2022 goal if we didn't make it that ambitious. I'd say the same thing for 2030.”

One option is to use thermal energy networks, which heat and cool buildings using the earth. Cartin said bore tests to see if a network is feasible on the 5-acre Bonanza Park site were promising.

He said thermal technology is a great option, as buildings can be continuously added to a network.

“As these systems get bigger, they actually get more and more efficient,” he said. “If someone, let's say, had a pool and you have air conditioning on your buildings, you could actually be able to heat that pool with just your air conditioning waste heat.”

The city is also reworking some processes to make them more sustainable.

Every year the city burns dead trees and underbrush to reduce wildfire risk.

Now crews are using metal kilns, which convert the organic material into biochar. The charcoal-like substance can then be used to improve soil health and water retention.

The town is also focusing on reducing community waste. It’s part of the county-wide coalition aiming to divert all food waste from the Summit County landfill by 2030.

Cartin said the 2034 Winter Olympics can help the city push sustainable projects forward.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

