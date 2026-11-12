Music venue OK’d for former Utah State Prison land

Utah might finally have a chance at luring artists like Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé.

At a Tuesday meeting, the board of The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority approved a proposal from Blackwall Ventures for a sprawling outdoor entertainment venue in Draper.

The project’s goal is to fill the gap of “the missing venue” in Utah’s music market.

Initial capacity is projected to be 40,000 attendees. All events with more than 20,000 attendees will require approval.

Earlier estimates showed the venue capable of hosting up to 75,000, but overall capacity will be limited by parking and traffic management constraints, a spokesperson for the board said.

The proposal hints that the venue at The Point could also be used for the 2034 Winter Olympics.

The state’s current music landscape for large-scale shows in Salt Lake and Utah counties include venues like the Utah State Fairpark and Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, America First Field in Sandy and LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

Read the full article by Palak Jayswal at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.