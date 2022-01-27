Cool Science Radio | January 27, 2022
Today's guests include: (01:14) Dr. Carl Erik Fisher author of The Urge: Our History of Addiction and (27:13) Chad Orzel, author of A Brief History of Timekeeping: The Science of Marking Time, from Stonehenge to Atomic Clocks
In this episode of Cool Science Radio John Wells' and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include:
Addiction physician and bioethicist Dr. Carl Erik Fisher. He talks about the science of addiction and discusses his new book: The Urge: Our History of Addiction.
Then, Chad Orzel who has written A Brief History of Timekeeping: The Science of Marking Time, from Stonehenge to Atomic Clocks joins the show.