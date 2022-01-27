Cool Science Radio | January 27, 2022

In this episode of Cool Science Radio John Wells' and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include:

Addiction physician and bioethicist Dr. Carl Erik Fisher. He talks about the science of addiction and discusses his new book: The Urge: Our History of Addiction.

Then, Chad Orzel who has written A Brief History of Timekeeping: The Science of Marking Time, from Stonehenge to Atomic Clocks joins the show.