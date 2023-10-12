© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | October 12, 2023

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Astrophysicist and Night Sky Ambassador Tyler Nordgren shares tips and information on viewing the 2023 annular eclipse. It is closer to Park City than you might think. (1:02)

Then, join in the hunt for meteorites in Antarctica with Jim Karner, Research Associate Professor of Geology and Geophysics, at the University of Utah, where he and his team endure the harsh Antarctic conditions in the hopes of finding one of these rare cosmic visitors. (26:46)

Cool Science Radio
Stay Connected
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek