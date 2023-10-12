Cool Science Radio | October 12, 2023

Astrophysicist and Night Sky Ambassador Tyler Nordgren shares tips and information on viewing the 2023 annular eclipse. It is closer to Park City than you might think. (1:02)

Then, join in the hunt for meteorites in Antarctica with Jim Karner, Research Associate Professor of Geology and Geophysics, at the University of Utah, where he and his team endure the harsh Antarctic conditions in the hopes of finding one of these rare cosmic visitors. (26:46)