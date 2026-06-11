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Cool Science Radio

Can you really trust what you see?

By Scott Greenberg
Published June 11, 2026 at 3:34 PM MDT
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Book cover for "Unseen" by David Lewis and Keelan Leyser
Publisher: Bloomsbury Publishing

What if the biggest thing standing between us and reality is our own brain? Digital illusionist and author Keelan Leyser explores the surprising blind spots that shape how we see the world, from magic tricks and social media to courtroom testimony and artificial intelligence in his new book "Unseen: Blind Spots and Why We Miss What Matters Most.” Drawing on decades of experience fooling audiences and insights from cognitive science, he reveals why even experts can miss what's right in front of them, and how we can become more aware of the forces influencing our decisions.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg