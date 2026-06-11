Can you really trust what you see?

What if the biggest thing standing between us and reality is our own brain? Digital illusionist and author Keelan Leyser explores the surprising blind spots that shape how we see the world, from magic tricks and social media to courtroom testimony and artificial intelligence in his new book "Unseen: Blind Spots and Why We Miss What Matters Most.” Drawing on decades of experience fooling audiences and insights from cognitive science, he reveals why even experts can miss what's right in front of them, and how we can become more aware of the forces influencing our decisions.