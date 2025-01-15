Scott Greenberg

Despite having a home in Park City since 2003, Scott and his wife, Cindy, joined the “great fulltime migration” in 2020 from the Washington, DC area where he had a weekly wine show on WTOP radio. He loves listening like a local and feels right at home behind the KPCW microphone whenever they let him drive. Besides opining on wine on his podcast – The Vine Guy – Scott is involved with the National Ability Center’s Red, White & Snow fundraiser, contributes his pedestrian writing talents to the Follies, and tries not to injure himself while skiing or fly fishing. Scott, Cindy and their three adult sons are devoted Washington Capitals hockey fans. They live with a rescue dog – Frankie - who occasionally appears to be grateful.