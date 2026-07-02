© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Future of biomedical research beyond animal testing

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 2, 2026 at 12:33 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of Lauren Stein
NAVS

A new generation of research tools is transforming how scientists study human health and disease. Lauren Stein, director of science and research programs at the National Anti-Vivisection Society, discusses innovations including organ-on-a-chip technology, organoids, computational modeling and AI-powered research. She explains why agencies such as the FDA and NIH are increasingly investing in alternatives to animal testing, what these technologies can do, and the challenges that remain before they become the new standard.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek