Future of biomedical research beyond animal testing

A new generation of research tools is transforming how scientists study human health and disease. Lauren Stein, director of science and research programs at the National Anti-Vivisection Society, discusses innovations including organ-on-a-chip technology, organoids, computational modeling and AI-powered research. She explains why agencies such as the FDA and NIH are increasingly investing in alternatives to animal testing, what these technologies can do, and the challenges that remain before they become the new standard.

