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Cool Science Radio

Robotics, leadership and the future of human potential

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 2, 2026 at 12:48 PM MDT
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Mclean Kotas

As artificial intelligence (AI) and humanoid robotics rapidly advance, the future of work and human potential is being rewritten. Mike LeBlanc, co-founder of Foundation Future Industries, explores how these emerging technologies are poised to transform manufacturing, logistics, defense and public safety. Drawing on his experience as a Marine Corps officer and robotics entrepreneur, he explains what's driving this new wave of innovation, the challenges that remain, and what it will take for humans and intelligent machines to work side by side.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek