Robotics, leadership and the future of human potential

As artificial intelligence (AI) and humanoid robotics rapidly advance, the future of work and human potential is being rewritten. Mike LeBlanc, co-founder of Foundation Future Industries, explores how these emerging technologies are poised to transform manufacturing, logistics, defense and public safety. Drawing on his experience as a Marine Corps officer and robotics entrepreneur, he explains what's driving this new wave of innovation, the challenges that remain, and what it will take for humans and intelligent machines to work side by side.

