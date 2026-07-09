How AI, robotics, biotech reshape humanity
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Bestselling author and human performance expert Steven Kotler discusses his new book, "We Are as Gods: A Survival Guide for the Age of Abundance," and how artificial intelligence, robotics and genetic engineering are reshaping the future of humanity. He explores the extraordinary opportunities these technologies could unlock while arguing that ethical decision-making, resilience and human purpose will be just as important as technological progress in the years ahead.