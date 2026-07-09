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Cool Science Radio

How AI, robotics, biotech reshape humanity

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 9, 2026 at 2:36 PM MDT
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Steven Kotler, author of "We Are as Gods: A Survival Guide for the Age of Abundance"
Kelsey Wyman
Steven Kotler, author of "We Are as Gods: A Survival Guide for the Age of Abundance"

Bestselling author and human performance expert Steven Kotler discusses his new book, "We Are as Gods: A Survival Guide for the Age of Abundance," and how artificial intelligence, robotics and genetic engineering are reshaping the future of humanity. He explores the extraordinary opportunities these technologies could unlock while arguing that ethical decision-making, resilience and human purpose will be just as important as technological progress in the years ahead.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek