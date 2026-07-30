The man behind modern conservation

Before Jane Goodall, before Dian Fossey, there was George B. Schaller—the pioneering wildlife biologist whose groundbreaking field research transformed our understanding of gorillas, tigers, lions, wolves, and countless other species, helping shape modern conservation around the world. But Schaller's own story is every bit as remarkable.

In her new book, "Homesick for a World Unknown," acclaimed author Miriam Horn, whose work has focused on conservation, wildlife, and the environment for decades, traces George B. Schaller's extraordinary journey as one of the most influential conservationists of the last century. We'll explore a life defined by curiosity, courage, and a profound belief that understanding the natural world is the first step toward saving it.