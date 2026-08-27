Bringing the stars down to Earth

Kalpana Pot has a passion for science communication. Over the past few years, she's built up a large following online where she talks about all things space-related, mixed with sass and swear words. She has a down-to-Earth approach when speaking about the cosmos and has translated what she does online into a book. Her book covers every space-related topic, from our solar system to the Big Bang, and the unknown. Each page covers a specific topic in astronomy. It's all conceptual with very little math. Kalpana's mission is to make science less stuffy and let everyone know they're never too old to learn about space! Topics covered include the solar system, stars, galaxies, exoplanets, telescopes, spacetime, interstellar objects, relativity, quantum mechanics, debunking, and the unknown.