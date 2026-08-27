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Cool Science Radio

Bringing the stars down to Earth

By Scott Greenberg
Published August 27, 2026 at 10:58 AM MDT
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Kalpana Pot, author of "Spaced Out: A Casual Approach to the Cosmos"
Maya Adrabi Photography
Kalpana Pot, author of "Spaced Out: A Casual Approach to the Cosmos"

Kalpana Pot has a passion for science communication. Over the past few years, she's built up a large following online where she talks about all things space-related, mixed with sass and swear words. She has a down-to-Earth approach when speaking about the cosmos and has translated what she does online into a book. Her book covers every space-related topic, from our solar system to the Big Bang, and the unknown. Each page covers a specific topic in astronomy. It's all conceptual with very little math. Kalpana's mission is to make science less stuffy and let everyone know they're never too old to learn about space! Topics covered include the solar system, stars, galaxies, exoplanets, telescopes, spacetime, interstellar objects, relativity, quantum mechanics, debunking, and the unknown.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg