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Cool Science Radio

Technology is changing the fight to protect endangered wildlife

By Scott Greenberg
Published September 24, 2026 at 3:22 PM MDT
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Dr. Alexander Mossbrucker, field manager for the International Tiger Project and International Elephant Project
Südkurier-Cian Hartung
Dr. Alexander Mossbrucker, field manager for the International Tiger Project and International Elephant Project

New technologies are giving wildlife conservationists new ways to understand and protect endangered species, even in some of the world's most remote environments.

Dr. Alexander Mossbrucker, field manager for the International Tiger Project and International Elephant Project, discusses how tools such as bioacoustics, machine learning and low-power sensors are being used to monitor wildlife. He is helping advance the Elephant Locator system, which can detect Asian elephants through their low-frequency vocalizations.

Mossbrucker also shares his experience training ranger teams in Sumatra to use SMART, or Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool, technology to improve wildlife data collection and reporting. The conversation explores how digital monitoring can help conservationists understand threats such as poaching and habitat loss, the challenges of deploying technology in tropical rainforests, and the role of local communities in protecting wildlife.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
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